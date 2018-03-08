“It’s like PMS but a hundred times worse…..”

Video

Many women of childbearing age suffer from Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS). Cramps, mood swings and anxiety are among the many symptoms that come around every month, normally lasting a few days.

But some women have symptoms so severe it stops them living a normal life. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) affects around one in 20 women in the UK.

Young mum Lucie tells the BBC’s Natasha Lipman how a hysterectomy was her final option.

A transcript will be available soon.

