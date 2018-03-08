Video

Hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent on improvements to the Underground system in London in the build up to the launch of the Elizabeth line.

At Tottenham Court Road alone, £600m has been invested, in part to make it fully accessible and step-free.

But people with mobility issues, using wheelchairs, and mothers pushing prams continue to have problems getting on some trains.

It’s still a case of “please mind the gap”, as Ellis Palmer reports.

Video journalist: Suzanne Vanhooymissen