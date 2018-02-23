Cooking up the Winter Paralympics

Video

With just days to go before the Winter Paralympics get under way in South Korea there’s plenty to say about the Great Britain team.

From medal hopes to new sports, the Russian doping scandal and a touch of…canoeing… GB’s Chef de Mission, Penny Briscoe gives us the lowdown on all things Paralympic – and explains what her job title actually means (hint: It’s nothing to do with cooking).

Presented by Beth Rose.

A transcript is available here.

