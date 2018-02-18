Is having a disabled partner a burden?

Video

It's a source of anxiety for many disabled people that they will be forever overlooked in the love stakes, or that it might be too hard for some people to keep a relationship going with them.

On this week's takeover show from Ouch, three non-disabled women, Mel, Jo and Candy discuss the life they have with their disabled partners.

Find out how Candy reacted when someone assumed she was either a carer or getting payment for being with her partner. What special circumstances led to Mel being particularly positive about dating a disabled man. And how Jo thinks communication is the absolute key. Plus much more in an in-depth edition of the podcast you won't want to miss.

Produced by Damon Rose.

We'd like to hear about your relationship and how you make it work. Or perhaps you don't have a partner and believe your impairment is at the heart of the situation.

email ouch@bbc.co.uk tweet @bbcouch or find us on Facebook.

