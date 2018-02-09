The guide dog with the dashcam strikes again

Video

This week Amit Patel, owner of Kika the guide dog, has been in the news again.

Last year BBC Ouch made a video about how he straps a video camera to her harness in order to record the looks, stares and reactions from people around him on the street. When he comes home, he shows it to his wife who gives him a commentary on what happened that Amit wasn't aware of ... or was suspicious of.

Now that camera has caught a fellow London Underground commuter persistently asking Amit to move to one side on the escalator so he could pass - even though it might be dangerous.

This podcast is a re-run of an interview with Amit a couple of weeks after his story gained all that initial attention last year. It's very interesting indeed.

Stand by for a transcript.

