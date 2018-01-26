'I changed my life by moving online'

Video

Stef Sanjati looked different from her peers but it was never something she ever worried about until she started getting bullied at school.

As a child, Stef was diagnosed with Waardenburg syndrome which affects her appearance and colouring. During her teenage years she struggled with her body shape and image before realising she is transgender.

Ouch's Lucy Edwards discovers how Stef reinvented herself to become a successful social media star.

A transcript is available here.

We welcome your feedback. Subscribe, like, share or review us on Apple Podcasts or whichever service you get your podcasts from. The more you do this, the more you'll flag this programme to other disabled people who might appreciate it. Send us your ideas and feedback or just say hello: email ouch@bbc.co.uk tweet @bbcouch or find us on Facebook.