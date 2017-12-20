A game of Disability Dilemmas

Video

In a festive first we pit the BBC's Washington correspondent Gary O’Donoghue against Watchdog’s Nikki Fox and BBC Ouch’s Simon Minty in a ferocious battle over disability dilemmas.

Would they disturb a couple getting close in an accessible loo if they were desperate? Would they swipe left or right on a dating app if the person in question was also disabled?

We also get the lowdown on the horror stories of appearing on Celebrity Mastermind.

Presented by Beth Rose. Produced and edited by Emma Tracey and Helen Weaver. A full transcript is available here.