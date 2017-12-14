Inside Lambeth Palace
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lambeth Palace: The home of the Archbishop of Canterbury

You probably have never noticed it but tucked behind high walls opposite Westminster, along the banks of the Thames lies Lambeth Palace, home to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The Palace has something of an interesting past... and now you can explore the ancient corridors with Tricia Shannon, events and tourism manager.

You can listen to the Today programme weekdays from 6-9am and on Saturdays 7-9am.

  • 14 Dec 2017
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: 'Time for church to pause and re-engage'