Are autistic obsessions bad?

Robyn knows a lot about trumpet playing and Jamie watches hours of milling machine videos each night to wind down.

In this new podcast, the two hosts concentrate on 'special interests' - that obsessive geekiness often considered a classic autism trait. And as autistic people themselves, they reveal other obsessions they have had, or still have.

Although obsessing and learning can bring deep knowledge, its intensity can have a less positive side. You can read a transcript here.

This is the first in a three-part series of the Robyn Jamie and Lion Show, where two autistic people and a helpful cuddly toy bring their unique perspective from a BBC studio brought to you by the @bbcouch team

