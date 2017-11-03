'I knew that going deaf would kill me'

Video

How does America’s Got Talent star Mandy Harvey hit the correct notes and tour successfully with a live band when she can’t hear?

Why did a conversation in the radio studio change bipolar comedy songster Chris Smith’s stance on having children? And who were Bristol’s Brave Poor things?

The latest BBC Ouch Talk Show is presented by Kate Monaghan and weather presenter Lucy Martin.

Produced by Emma Tracey. A full transcript will be available shortly.