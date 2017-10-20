Do blind people care about colour?

Video

Ambulances were white when Damon lost his sight over 30 years ago and Lucy’s mental image of her sister, Alice, hasn’t changed since she went blind in 2013.

Having been born blind, Emma has no real interest in what colour represents.

The three blind journalists take a light-hearted look at what colour does and doesn’t mean to them with the help of token sighted person Beth.

