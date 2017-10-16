What's it like to experience sensory overload?

Video

Today is world mental health day and one of Wiltshire's hospitals has challenged its staff to a very modern way of learning and understanding the affects of mental illness.

The Great Western Hospital is using virtual reality to show its staff how someone suffering from Autism could experience sensory overload so they can understand and support patients better.

Those on the autistic spectrum have a higher probability of experiencing mental health issues although 1 in 4 adults will experience mental health issues of some kind in their life.