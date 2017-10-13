Video
'I'm wearing a tight T-shirt so I know where I end'
Is Robyn the only autistic person who doesn’t love fidget-spinners? And what's this about Jamie's T-shirt?
We gave two autistic people free rein in a studio with a tin full of questions only “neurotypicals” would ask.
The result is an entertaining and enlightening chat about stimming, social gatherings and sensory overload.
13 Oct 2017
- From the section Disability