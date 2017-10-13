'I'm wearing a tight T-shirt so I know where I end'

Video

Is Robyn the only autistic person who doesn’t love fidget-spinners? And what's this about Jamie's T-shirt?

We gave two autistic people free rein in a studio with a tin full of questions only “neurotypicals” would ask.

The result is an entertaining and enlightening chat about stimming, social gatherings and sensory overload.

This podcast is one of a series of takeovers, produced by Damon Rose and Emma Tracey.

If you have an idea for a future programme, email ouch@bbc.co.uk.

Subscribe to Ouch as a weekly podcast and, if you wouldn't mind, we'd be delighted if you reviewed us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts from - it helps other people find us.