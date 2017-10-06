What your mental health rights are at work

Video

Three charities got together to survey more than 3000 workers. They found that a majority - six out of ten of them - reported suffering some kind of work-related stress, and almost a third had been diagnosed with a mental illness. More than one in ten who had told a manager about a mental health problem reported being disciplined, demoted or even sacked. Amanda Mackenzie is the Chief Executive of Business in the Community and talks to Winifred Robinson about legal rights.

First broadcast on You & Yours, 4 October 2017.