Gay and disabled

Video

Being part of the male gay scene can be tricky when you “wobble and spasm like I do,” says Robert Softley Gale.

The actor with cerebral palsy says there is also a lack of accessibility in "queer" pubs and clubs.

But for now, Robert has a big enough challenge putting on tights in his new touring stage show Blanche and Butch, where he plays a drag queen.

Interview by Emma Tracey. A full transcript is available here.

