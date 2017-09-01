The woman who experiences pain as red and rectangular

Video

Meet the poet whose poem about OCD has 62 million YouTube hits, on the September talk show from BBC Ouch.

Also, writer Rachel Bagshaw reveals how she feels pain but also sees and hears it. And Tourette's Hero Jess Thom speaks strongly about how she deserves to be an independent disabled person.

Presented by Simon Minty and Kate Monaghan from the recent Edinburgh Festival.

For more like this, subscribe to the Ouch podcast.