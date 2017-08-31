Melanie Reid and Peter White on how disabled people are treated

Video

To mark 60 years of the Today programme we are looking at how Britain has changed in that time. One of the most noticeable changes is the attitudes to disability and how we treat disabled people.

The Times columnist Melanie Reid, who was paralysed in a horse-riding accident in 2010, and the Radio 4 presenter Peter White, who's been blind since birth, discuss how they've been treated and perceived.

(Image: Disabled sign. Credit: Getty Images)