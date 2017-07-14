Dr Hannah: 'I often get to emergencies first because of my speedy wheelchair'

Video

Dr Hannah Barham-Brown made the news recently after revealing she couldn't afford the fairly modest £2,000 wheelchair she wanted, but managed to raise the money through online crowdfunding in just 24 hours. She says what was being offered for free wasn't fit for purpose.

Barham-Brown, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, talks about navigating a busy hospital on wheels - and how she has learnt some unexpected things in 18 months of using a wheelchair, including the fact that it can make your boobs bigger.

