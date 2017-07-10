Video

The story of Jack Griffiths, who is profoundly deaf, and his struggle to find work.

According to the charity Action on Hearing Loss, deaf and hard of hearing people are four times more likely to be unemployed than a hearing person.

In south east Wales help is at hand in the form of a specialist service that supports both job hunters and employers - but demand far exceeds supply.

Kayley Thomas hears from one beneficiary of that service, Jack Griffiths from Tredegar.

Highly skilled and motivated, he's also profoundly deaf. Despite his training and qualifications he struggled to find someone willing to take him on as a construction worker.

Job hunting left him demoralised. But, with the help of Action On Hearing Loss, he got there in the end.