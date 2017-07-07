Growing up with disabled parents

Video

Marvel Opara gave birth to her son - heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce - almost 30 years ago. At the time she was a teenager with a visual impairment.

Together they have faced many challenges - and as a child, Joe was on the receiving end of playground taunts about his "spastic" mum.

Joe has gone on to win a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics - and Marvel is about to climb Kilimanjaro. (A transcript will be available shortly)

In this edition, Joe and Marvel discuss disabled parenting with Glaswegian comedian Ray Bradshaw - a child of deaf adults, known as a CODA - ahead of his Edinburgh Fringe show.

Also, Samantha Renke discusses accessible housing in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster and Naomi Lawson-Jacobs tells us about Autistic Pride Day.

Presented by Simon Minty and Kate Monaghan. Produced by Emma Tracey.

