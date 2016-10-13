One blind man's self-defence crusade

Video

A blind man from Scotland has begun teaching a class of blind and visually impaired students how to protect themselves.

David Black's self-protection class features the mobility aid most of the students already carry - a white cane.

He shows them how to use the cane to fend off an attacker.

One of the moves involves using the cane to put an assailant into a headlock.

Black trained as a self-defence teacher after he was set upon by assailants who tried to throw him in a canal.

His self-protection course runs at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre - where Black has worked as the cook until now.

Video by Daniel Gordon