Deaf Poets Society

Video

London poet Raymond Antrobus was thought to be dyslexic with severe learning disabilities, until his deafness was discovered at the age of six.

At school, the hearing kids taunted him because he had to sit at the front to hear the teacher, and deaf kids called him a "baby signer" because he came to British Sign Language late and wasn't as proficient as the rest of them.

Later, Raymond became a teacher himself and now also writes poetry about speech therapy and other experiences deaf people have.

Here, he talks eloquently about his life and reads two new poems for us.

