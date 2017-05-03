Video

It's hoped that it could help change the lives of thousands of people who use upper limb prosthetics.

A bionic hand has been developed that can see the object it needs to pick up.

The research, which has been carried out by a team at Newcastle University, has been published in the Journal of Neural Engineering.

Doug McIntosh from Aberdeenshire is one of those trialling it. Nikki Fox, BBC's disability news correspondent went to see how it works.