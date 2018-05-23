Media player
Marks and Spencer needs better stores, says chief executive
Marks and Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe says the company needs to provide a "better experience" for customers in "better stores" in order to reverse its downturn in profits.
The retailer suffered a 62% fall in annual profits the day after announcing 100 store closures, but Mr Rowe said the key to success was making more of the stores which are going to stay open.
23 May 2018
