The strawberry-picking robots coming to a farm near you
A shortage of migrant fruit-pickers is driving demand for robotic alternatives, say strawberry producers.
Some of these prototype machines pick, others snip, but all claim to be as good as humans.
Video: Hannah Gelbart
25 May 2018
