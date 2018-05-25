Helping farmers ride out India's droughts
Helping farmers ride out India's droughts

An Indian couple have developed a simple way of storing flood water underground, allowing farmers to irrigate their fields in the dry season.

Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.

