Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helping farmers ride out India's droughts
An Indian couple have developed a simple way of storing flood water underground, allowing farmers to irrigate their fields in the dry season.
Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.
Camera: Varun Nair; Producer: Aamir Peerzada
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window