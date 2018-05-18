Media player
'We do custom artwork on our skateboards'
During an impressive career as a professional downhill skateboarder, South African Kent Lingeveldt started tinkering with custom-made boards for his friends. Seventeen years later, he now hand makes 500 boards a year.
Africa Business Report went to meet Kent in his workshop.
18 May 2018
