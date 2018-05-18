'We do custom artwork on our skateboards'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We do custom artwork on our skateboards'

During an impressive career as a professional downhill skateboarder, South African Kent Lingeveldt started tinkering with custom-made boards for his friends. Seventeen years later, he now hand makes 500 boards a year.

Africa Business Report went to meet Kent in his workshop.

  • 18 May 2018
Go to next video: Johannesburg's rooftop farmer