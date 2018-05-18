Media player
'The economic crisis killed my father'
Argentina's economic situation is so bad that it has had to request help from the International Monetary Fund. This has brought bad memories of previous crises to the citizens of Buenos Aires.
Video by Daniel Gallas and Ben King.
18 May 2018
