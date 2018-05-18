Capturing waste carbon dioxide deep underground
Video

In Iceland, a high-tech solution is being tested to get rid of waste carbon dioxide by pumping it 1,000m underground.

Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.

