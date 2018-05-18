Media player
Capturing waste carbon dioxide deep underground
In Iceland, a high-tech solution is being tested to get rid of waste carbon dioxide by pumping it 1,000m underground.
Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.
Producers: Dina Demrdash and Valeria Perasso. Animation: Jilla Dastmalchi
18 May 2018
