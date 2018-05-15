Should bigger sizes cost more?
Video

Victoria Derbyshire debates the issue of higher prices for bigger sizes

Victoria Derbyshire debates the issue of higher prices for bigger sizes. Plus-size designer, Anna Scholz, who has designed clothes for Adele, Dawn French and Aretha Franklin, thinks varying costs involved in producing larger sizes should be reflected in the sale price. Plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams thinks all sizes should be priced the same.

