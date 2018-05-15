Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Single, 30 and time to leave home?
Singing teacher Miri Gellert revealed all in a viral interview about sex and dating when you live with your parents.
The only people who haven't yet seen it are… her mum and dad.
Here's how they reacted.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window