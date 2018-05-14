'Get on the wavelength of your staff'
Five years ago, Aron Gelbard had a vision of creating a hi-tech florists, where customers could order online and their flowers would be delivered in a flatpack through the letterbox.
The company is Bloom & Wild, and it delivers thousands of flowers a week across the UK and abroad. But many florists hated the idea, so his challenge was to recruit people with creative talent to join his team.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
14 May 2018