'It's just going to be renting until I die'
As the number of middle-aged people renting their homes has almost doubled over the past 10 years, two tenants in their 40s share with us their thoughts and experiences.
Paul McKay, 44, of Kingston-upon-Thames says he will never be able to afford to buy his own home.
Video journalists: Kevin Peachey and Tracey Langford
11 May 2018
