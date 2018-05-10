'Households know rates are likely to go up'
Carney: Households know 'rates are likely to go up'

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has defended the way he communicates interest rates policy. He said that households understand that interest rates "are likely to go up".

His comments come after the Bank decided to keep rates on hold at 0.5%.

  • 10 May 2018
