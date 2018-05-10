Video

The New York Stock Exchange trading floor is one of the most familiar symbols of American business.

But in 2018, the arena that prides itself on predicting the future is stuck in the past in one respect - it's almost entirely staffed by men.

Enter Lauren Simmons, the only full-time female broker on the New York Stock Exchange floor, as well as the only African-American woman, and at 23, the youngest.

She told the BBC's Joe Miller what it's like to work in the male-dominated maelstrom.