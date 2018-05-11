Media player
Sex and dating when you live with your parents
There are more young adults living with their parents than ever before - but what does that mean if you're single?
Singing teacher Miri Gellert is nearly 30, has lived at home for the past nine years and has had her share of awkward encounters.
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
11 May 2018
