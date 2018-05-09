Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walmart challenges Amazon with $16bn Flipkart deal
Walmart will pay $16bn to take control of the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart.
Not bad for a company founded just over a decade ago. What will it mean for India's fast-growing online retail sector? The BBC's Yogita Limaye explains.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window