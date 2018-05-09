Walmart challenges Amazon with $16bn Flipkart deal
Walmart will pay $16bn to take control of the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Not bad for a company founded just over a decade ago. What will it mean for India's fast-growing online retail sector? The BBC's Yogita Limaye explains.

