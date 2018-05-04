Johannesburg's rooftop farmer
Johannesburg's rooftop farmer

Rooftop hydroponics is part of a new "urban agriculture initiative" taking place in the South African city of Johannesburg. This farming - which uses water rather than soils to grow plants - is proving popular among green entrepreneurs, as Jessica David Preyser discovers.

  • 04 May 2018
