Will Ethiopians take to Pizza Hut?
The American food chain Pizza Hut has opened two outlets in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, becoming the first major International fast food franchise to set up in the country.

But will Ethiopians take to Western fast foods? The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports.

  • 27 Apr 2018
