Never too old to code
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The senior citizens taking on coding

There’s a saying that old dogs can’t learn new tricks.

But, in Singapore, senior citizens are putting that myth to rest by learning how to code computer programs.

The training courses are designed to modernise skills and keep older brains sharp - all with a bit of fun thrown in.

  • 24 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Teen codes app for Alzheimer's patients