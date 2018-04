Video

For two weeks each spring Japan's cherry blossoms bloom and fall, and tourists from around the world take on the challenge of planning trips to catch the trees in bloom in a bid to experience the fleeting season.

"Hanami", which means flower viewing, is the traditional custom of enjoying the flowers' transient beauty - and people picnic under the trees to mark the start of spring.

Produced by Pamela Parker and Yoko Ishitani