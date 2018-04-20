Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit uncertainty could delay interest rate rise
The governor of the Bank of England has said that an interest rate rise is "likely" this year, but any increases will be gradual.
Mark Carney told the BBC major decisions had to be taken on Brexit, including on the detail of the implementation period and the shape of a final deal.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window