Africa's newest airline partnership

New partner to help Zambia's airline get off the ground
Ethiopian Airlines has recently signed a deal with Zambia to rebuild its national airline, after 20 years without one.
From the Zambian capital, Lusaka, the BBC's Kennedy Gondwe has more.
20 Apr 2018
