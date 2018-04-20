Media player
Will Africa's open skies project take off?
Connecting flights in Africa can be so difficult that sometimes it's easier to fly via Europe to get to another African city. But in January the African Union agreed that all African airlines can fly to any destination on the continent.
Emmanuel Igunza looks at the challenges of implementing this change.
20 Apr 2018
