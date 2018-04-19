WPP staff 'liberated' after Sorrell exit

Video

Some of WPP's 200,000 staff will feel "liberated" after the departure of founder Sir Martin Sorrell, according to one of his most senior lieutenants.

Stephen Allan, boss of WPP-owned media buying agency Mediacom, said Sir Martin's energy would be missed.

But he added Sir Martin always had an owner's mentality about running WPP, which many employees didn't appreciate.

Sir Martin resigned as chief executive on Saturday after 33 years running the world's biggest communications group.