What happens if you ban plastic?
Swamped by garbage, Maharashtra in India has imposed a wide-ranging ban on plastic products. But how does that affect the people who produce plastic?
Credits: Produced by Yogita Limaye. Filmed and edited by Vishnu Vardhan and Jaltson AC
19 Apr 2018
