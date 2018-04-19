Media player
Why India's Paytm isn't afraid of WhatsApp
India's youngest billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who is behind the country's largest digital payments platform, is just 39.
He says India's firms are now ready to take on their competitors in the West.
Filmed by Jone Chang; Produced and edited by Christine Hah
19 Apr 2018
