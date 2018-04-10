Cambridge Analytica got my private data

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Cambridge Analytica got my private Facebook data
BBC journalist Katie Hile has discovered that she's one of the millions affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window