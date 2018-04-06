Counting the cost of SA's listeriosis

Video

The government in South Africa has said the outbreak of listeriosis in the country, that has killed more than 180 people, could have a financial impact beyond the companies directly affected by it.

The bacterium that causes the disease was found in processed meat. Several countries in Africa have banned the import of the products and class action lawsuits are set to be launched in South Africa. From Johannesburg, the BBC's Vumani Mkhize has more.