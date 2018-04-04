Pay gap: 'Stripping away the veil'
Video

Gender pay gap: 'Stripping away the veil'

"This pay transparency is stripping away the veil and showing the pay discrimination."

Labour MP Harriet Harman and head of financial institutions at ANZ bank Brenda Trenowden speaks to R4's R4’s World at One about the gender pay gap, as thousands of UK companies with more than 250 staff publish the average difference in pay between male and female employees.

  • 04 Apr 2018
