Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gender pay gap: 'Stripping away the veil'
"This pay transparency is stripping away the veil and showing the pay discrimination."
Labour MP Harriet Harman and head of financial institutions at ANZ bank Brenda Trenowden speaks to R4's R4’s World at One about the gender pay gap, as thousands of UK companies with more than 250 staff publish the average difference in pay between male and female employees.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window